Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,610 shares of company stock valued at $55,740,254 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $149.11 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.73 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

