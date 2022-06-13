Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock opened at $166.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.32.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

