Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Expands By 375.0%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of Hibernia REIT stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Hibernia REIT has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT (Get Rating)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.