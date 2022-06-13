Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Expands By 375.0%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Shares of Hibernia REIT stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Hibernia REIT has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.
