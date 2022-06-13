Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

