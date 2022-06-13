John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 405.6% in May

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 405.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.