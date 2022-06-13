Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, an increase of 404.9% from the May 15th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QK opened at $1.32 on Monday. Q&K International Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

