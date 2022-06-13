Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Expands By 393.8%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 393.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLRM opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Clarim Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

