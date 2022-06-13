Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 395.5% in May

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 395.5% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NRK opened at $11.37 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

