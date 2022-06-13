OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. OMRON has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $107.49.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

