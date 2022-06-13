Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 390.8% in May

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 390.8% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.63 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.26) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.60 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.51) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.18) to €11.20 ($12.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.