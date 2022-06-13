Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Grows By 400.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $203.00 on Monday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $158.73 and a 1 year high of $348.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.28.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

