NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NLSPW stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

