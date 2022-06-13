Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,069,000 after purchasing an additional 802,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 142.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,524,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

