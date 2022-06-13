Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.48. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,769,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

