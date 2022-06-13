Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DPG stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

