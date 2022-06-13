Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE LDP opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

