Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
NYSE LDP opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
