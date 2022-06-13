Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

