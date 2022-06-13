Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
