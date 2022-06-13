Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.2% per year over the last three years. Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

