GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE:GATX opened at $99.49 on Monday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,069 shares of company stock worth $13,351,343 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

