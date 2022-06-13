GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
NYSE:GATX opened at $99.49 on Monday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32.
In other news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,069 shares of company stock worth $13,351,343 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.
About GATX (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.