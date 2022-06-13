Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,357,537.50. Also, Director Barry Lee James acquired 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,072.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

