Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.