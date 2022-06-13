Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $13.66 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

