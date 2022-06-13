Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $32.50.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.