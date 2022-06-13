Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.