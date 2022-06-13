New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

