HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $899,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

