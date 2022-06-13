HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit stock opened at $381.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

