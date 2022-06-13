4,679 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.