HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG opened at $51.49 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

