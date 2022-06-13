HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $573,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $158.74 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.