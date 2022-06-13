HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,006 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $249.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $239.58 and a one year high of $327.81.

