HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.