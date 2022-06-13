HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.38.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $385.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

