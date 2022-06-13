9,705 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $47.19 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

