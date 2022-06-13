28,683 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Trustmark by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

