HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 136,365 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,266,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.69 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

