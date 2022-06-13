HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $848,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $463.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.83.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

