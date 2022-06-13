3,868 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $233.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

