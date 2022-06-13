HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,475 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

