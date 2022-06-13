HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $169.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

