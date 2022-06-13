HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $555,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

