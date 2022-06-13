HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $170.79 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $189.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

