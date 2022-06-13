HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $155.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.37. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.25 and a 52 week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

