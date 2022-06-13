HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.