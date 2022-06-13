HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $332.76 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.08.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.