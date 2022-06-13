West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

