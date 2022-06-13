Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,673 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

NYSE:QSR opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

