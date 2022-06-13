Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $255,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.54.

STT stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.