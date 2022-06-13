Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $255,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.54.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
