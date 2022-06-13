Sei Investments Co. Sells 114,631 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Papa John’s International worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -151.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

