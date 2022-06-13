Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,245 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Entegris worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 449,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

ENTG opened at $103.90 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

